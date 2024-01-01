PSV jump into battle for Barcelona defender Faye

PSV Eindhoven have jumped into the battle for Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye.

Faye is available from Barca and has been linked with Rennes and Lille.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is now reporting: "Lille, Rennes and now also PSV Eindhoven have sent official bids to Barcelona for Mika Faye.

"Proposals include sell-on AND buy-back clause, as Barça want to keep control on Faye for the future.

"PSV also in the race as @ffpolo reports. Decision up to Mika Faye now."