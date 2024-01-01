Lille, Rennes table bids for Barcelona defender Faye

Lille and Rennes have made offers for Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye.

Faye is up for sale at Barca, though as yet no suitor has met their valuation.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Lille have entered the race to sign Mika Faye from Barcelona by sending an official bid!

"Lille and Rennes are leading the race as both clubs have sent official proposals to Barça in the recent days.

"Barça will only let him to with buy-back clause and sell-on clause."