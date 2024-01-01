Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Man Utd and Chelsea at odds over Chilwell terms
Leicester want young Arsenal star this summer

Lille, Rennes table bids for Barcelona defender Faye

Lille, Rennes table bids for Barcelona defender Faye
Lille, Rennes table bids for Barcelona defender Faye
Lille, Rennes table bids for Barcelona defender FayeLaLiga
Lille and Rennes have made offers for Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye.

Faye is up for sale at Barca, though as yet no suitor has met their valuation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Lille have entered the race to sign Mika Faye from Barcelona by sending an official bid!

"Lille and Rennes are leading the race as both clubs have sent official proposals to Barça in the recent days.

"Barça will only let him to with buy-back clause and sell-on clause."

Mentions
LaLigaFaye MikayilBarcelonaLilleRennesLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Atletico Madrid rival Ligue 1 pair for West Ham defender Aguerd
Barcelona seek to sell Fati; four clubs keen
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off