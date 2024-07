PSV Eindhoven midfielder Veerman upset with Real Madrid 'lies'

PSV Eindhoven midfielder Joey Veerman has dismissed reports of interest from Real Madrid.

Veerman admits he's angry with the transfer rumours.

“I feel uncomfortable about these stories because they are lies. There’s absolutely nothing there," he told De Telegraaf.

“If I leave PSV, it will be to join a club that likes to have the ball.

"I’m not a player who stays back and chases the ball throughout the game.”