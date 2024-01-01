Man City ready to blow Real Madrid out the water in Mastantuono battle

Manchester City are ready to blow Real Madrid out of the water in the battle for River Plate whiz Franco Mastantuono.

The 16 year-old has agreed personal terms with Real this week.

However, Sport says City are prepared to meet Mastantuono's buyout clause, so taking both Real and River out of the equation.

While Real are baulking at meeting the €45m option, City are willing to pay what is needed to clinch the youngster's transfer.

For his part, Mastantuono hasn't closed the door on City, despite his talks with Real in recent days.