Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man City ready to blow Real Madrid out the water in Mastantuono battle

Man City ready to blow Real Madrid out the water in Mastantuono battle
Man City ready to blow Real Madrid out the water in Mastantuono battle
Man City ready to blow Real Madrid out the water in Mastantuono battleAction Plus
Manchester City are ready to blow Real Madrid out of the water in the battle for River Plate whiz Franco Mastantuono.

The 16 year-old has agreed personal terms with Real this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Sport says City are prepared to meet Mastantuono's buyout clause, so taking both Real and River out of the equation.

While Real are baulking at meeting the €45m option, City are willing to pay what is needed to clinch the youngster's transfer.

For his part,  Mastantuono hasn't closed the door on City, despite his talks with Real in recent days.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMastantuono FrancoReal MadridManchester CityRiver PlateLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
River Plate starlet Mastantuono agrees terms with Real Madrid
EXCLUSIVE: Agent insists Haaland '1000% committed' to Man City
Barcelona urging Kimmich to stick with Bayern Munich - for now