River Plate starlet Mastantuono agrees terms with Real Madrid

River Plate starlet Franco Mastantuono has agreed terms with Real Madrid.

Sport says Real have struck personal terms with the 16 year-old's management team.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mastantuono, despite his youth, is already a first teamer with River and has Europe's biggest clubs chasing his transfer.

However, it now appears Real are set to land the teen.

Mastantuono has a contract with River to 2026 which carries a €45m buyout clause. Real will seek to strike terms for a lower fee.