Theo casts doubt on AC Milan future

AC Milan fullback Theo Hernandez has cast doubt on his future with the Rossoneri.

Theo is being linked to a return with Real Madrid this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I’m focused on the European Championship. We’ll see if I stay at Milan or not,” he said.

“At the moment I’m not thinking about it yet.”

Theo also discussed France's Euros preparations.

“We are working on various things. I like attacking, I love the offensive phase. With the coach we tried various situations. I made progress from a defensive point of view. When I arrived at Milan, I wasn’t very good in defence. Now it’s better, but I prefer to attack.”