Tribal Football
Most Read
Cassano: Napoli know Osimhen much better than Lukaku
Man Utd set to hold talks with French star this week
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS

PSG keeper Tenas: Why I left Barcelona

PSG keeper Tenas: Why I left Barcelona
PSG keeper Tenas: Why I left Barcelona
PSG keeper Tenas: Why I left BarcelonaLaLiga
PSG goalkeeper Arnau Tenas has explained last year's departure from Barcelona.

Tenas admits he felt he was never going to receive a chance of senior football with the Catalans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He recalled to Què T'hi Jugues: "They didn't send me any renewal offer. They didn't tell me anything.

"They told me two weeks before my contract was up that they were counting on (Marc-Andre) Ter Stegen and Iñaki Peña   and that the financial situation wasn't good.

"Nobody put an offer on the table to tell me yes or no. They told me that they trusted the three goalkeepers they had, but that I should stay one more year in the reserve team. And I didn't want to. I had to grow and play and play professionally. For a month and a half, everyone was calling me, from all the leagues."

Mentions
LaLigaTenas ArnauBarcelonaPSGLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Ex-Barcelona defender Faye: Dembele helped convince me about Rennes
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off
REVEALED: The two massive offers Mbappe rejected to join Real Madrid