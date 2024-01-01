PSG keeper Tenas: Why I left Barcelona

PSG goalkeeper Arnau Tenas has explained last year's departure from Barcelona.

Tenas admits he felt he was never going to receive a chance of senior football with the Catalans.

He recalled to Què T'hi Jugues: "They didn't send me any renewal offer. They didn't tell me anything.

"They told me two weeks before my contract was up that they were counting on (Marc-Andre) Ter Stegen and Iñaki Peña and that the financial situation wasn't good.

"Nobody put an offer on the table to tell me yes or no. They told me that they trusted the three goalkeepers they had, but that I should stay one more year in the reserve team. And I didn't want to. I had to grow and play and play professionally. For a month and a half, everyone was calling me, from all the leagues."