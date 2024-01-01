REVEALED: The two massive offers Mbappe rejected to join Real Madrid

Tribal Football
Kylian Mbappe rejected bank-busting money to join Real Madrid this season, it has been revealed.

Mbappe left PSG for Real Madrid this summer, but not before being tabled a €500m contract by the Parisians for five years - after tax.

The contract tabled by PSG was worth four times more than what Mbappe eventually would accept from Real.

The package also included a lucrative lifetime contract as an ambassador for Qatar, but Mbappe resisted.

The Saudi Pro League also received the same answer when they came forward with an offer of €1 BILLION for five seasons. 

Instead, Mbappe chose to make the move to Real, where despite outside perception, the Frenchman has "impressed staff and teammates with his humility and professionalism".

Mbappe is yet to open his goalscoring account for Real after their first two games of the season.

 

