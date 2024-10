Pau Prim has agreed terms over a new contract with Barcelona.

The midfielder's current deal expires in June and Sport says an agreement has now been reached over a new contract.

Prim is currently a first-choice for Barca Atletic.

Barca coach Hansi Flick added Prim to his Champions League squad for the first-half of the season.

The midfielder plays as a natural No6, which is where he features for coach Albert Sanchez's Barca Atletic.