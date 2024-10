New Red Bull chief Klopp eyeing raid on Barcelona

New Red Bull chief Jurgen Klopp is eyeing a raid on Barcelona.

Klopp, the former Liverpool manager, is seeking to add young talent to Red Bull's players' list.

As reported by journalist Sébastien Vidal, Klopp is targeting several young Barca prospects.

Aleix Garrido and Noah Darvich are among the players being considered by the German.

Klopp's brief includes recruiting players for Red Bull's clubs, including RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg.