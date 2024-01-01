Tribal Football
Roque: Life is good with Real Betis
Vitor Roque has reaffirmed his happiness being with Real Betis.

The striker is on-loan at Betis from Barcelona for the season.

He told ABC de Sevilla: “I’m very happy here. My family, who have been through difficult times, also smile with me. I spent six or seven months not smiling and I had difficult times there, but that has already happened. I’m here and happy. That’s the most important thing."

On his permanent option, Roque also said: “The truth is that it doesn’t depend on me. I’m looking forward to playing here at Betis. I would like it very much. I’ve talked to my parents about it.

"Life is good here and I would love to play more here.”

