Porto coach Conceicao: Milito would never have reached Real Madrid without major change

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao admits he had to put a lot of work in with Eder Militao before his move to Real Madrid.

Milito was first brought to Europe by Porto before being sold to Real.

Conceicao recalled working with the Brazil defender when speaking at the Golden Boy gala: "Militao played for Sao Paolo as a full-back and could play as a defensive midfielder. He was a physical monster and had a lot of quality. But from there, nothing more. We had to do specific work to make him the business that he was.

"The work was on video and on the field, on team behaviors that he had no idea about. We did specific training for him. He understood very well, because he was intelligent."

In this sense, Conceicao revealed that he had to change some of the habits that the centre-back had acquired in Brazil: "Also off the pitch because if he then went to dance samba, if he ate picanha... it would have been difficult for him to reach this fantastic level that he is at Real Madrid. Militao has evolved a lot."