Porto coach Conceicao: Juventus right option for Francisco

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao says son Francisco's move to Juventus was the best option for him this season.

Winger Francisco Conceicao is currently on-loan at Juve from Porto.

His father explained, “I have to be fair, Francisco didn’t play for six months last year, I would bring him on just for a few minutes.

“He did good things, but he had to understand how to move, how to follow the team’s organisation. When he understood this he started to play, I already knew his technique, speed and ability to dribble.

“He needed to add the rest to be a complete player and ready to play in Italy and the Champions League. There were two or three huge teams that wanted him, but I advised him to go to Italy and at Juventus, who are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“I knew he could make a difference if he took control of the situation, without making any excuse because it’s nice in Italy and it’s a beautiful country.”

 

