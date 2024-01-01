Adan: We know Ceballos wants to return to Real Betis

Former Real Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan says Dani Ceballos is ready to return.

The Real Madrid midfielder has long been linked with former club Betis.

And Adan told Canal Sur Radio: “Ceballos has made it clear publicly that he wants this situation to happen. It is understandable because of the affection he has for the club and because he is a Betis fan.

"If it were up to me... Having a player like him would be magnificent. Seeing Isco, Lo Celso and Dani together would be amazing.

Adán also put himself in the shoes of the fans still upset by the way Ceballos left: “ I understand who might be angry but I think it would bring a lot of joy to Betis fans.”

Adan is currently a free agent after leaving Sporting CP last summer.