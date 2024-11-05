Plans for Barcelona v Atletico in USA forced off

The planned project to stage Barçelona's LaLiga clash with Atlético Madrid in Miami will not take place this December.

The proposal that the RFEF had from LaLiga has been withdrawn. The circumstances, marked by the electoral process that the RFEF is undergoing and, on top of that, after the catastrophe that occurred due to the passage of DANA, have seen the bodies that govern football and the league competition to agree that it is not the right time for this initiative.

However, it has not been ruled out being promoted again in the future, says AS.

The proposal was on the RFEF's table for about a week. The problem was that the federation, immersed in an electoral process to elect its new president, had to assess, first of all, whether the governing body had the capacity to approve the project.

From within it was indicated that, in principle, there were no arguments against it on the part of the RFEF, provided that all those involved were in agreement, but that the problem was knowing whether in the situation, without an elected president, it had the authority to give the go-ahead.