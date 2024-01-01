LaLiga push to stage Barcelona clash with Atletico Madrid in US - before Christmas

LaLiga could stage an official game on US soil as early as December.

If FIFA, UEFA and LaLiga give the green light, a match could in fact be played in the US before Christmas. It would not be just any game, but a major match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid , currently scheduled for the weekend of December 22 at Montjuïc.

The three governing bodies, says the Daily Mail, are working to move the aforementioned match to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The authorisations from the Spanish federation, UEFA and FIFA are the last hurdles to overcome.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas had already expressed his full support for this idea, stating recently: "Playing official matches in the United States will strengthen our position in the North American market, which is the second for La Liga after the Spanish one", while admitting that the original plan was to start in the 2025/26 season.