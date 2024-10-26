LaLiga president Tebas hopes for incident-free ElClasico - and for US game this year

LaLiga president Javier Tebas hopes for a spectacular ElClasico tonight between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Tebas is counting on a game without controversy.

He said, "Yes, that is our wish, the Clasico tomorrow and all the matches we play in all the rounds.

"In both categories that we manage we try to ensure that there are no incidents of any kind, no violence, no insults, which in most cases do not happen, and we hope that tomorrow will be a peaceful match to enjoy and suffer, depending on the result."

Tebas was also asked about plans to stage Atletico Madrid's clash with Barca in December in the USA.

He said, "I don't know, I hope so, but I don't know. But hey, let's not be stubborn, I hope it's this season. There are some interesting circumstances that have never happened before, but hey, we'll see, because it doesn't depend on us, it depends on other circumstances. It's true that things have changed.

"FIFA has authorised an official match in the United States for the Spanish League. Certain steps will have to be taken and we hope they can be taken. I haven't spoken directly with the clubs, but I know that the clubs have always been interested in playing in the United States."