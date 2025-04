Perez signs new deal with Rayo Vallecano

Inigo Perez has signed a new contract with Rayo Vallecano.

The Rayo coach has extended his deal from 2026 to 2027.

The 37-year-old Spaniard was appointed in February last year for his first stint as head coach.

He has previously acted as No2 to Andoni Iraola before he left for Bournemouth in 2023.

Rayo currently sit tenth on the LaLiga table.