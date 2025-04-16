Nottingham Forest preparing bid for Como attacker Diao

Nottingham Forest are preparing a move for Como attacker Assane Diao.

The youngster only moved to Como in January from Real Betis and has since hit the ground running in Serie A.

And his form has brought him to the attention of Forest, which are tentatively preparing for next season's Champions League campaign.

Among their plans is a move for Diao, says the Nottingham Forest, with a €40m offer being prepared. A sale would represent an almost five-fold increase on what Como paid for Diao just three months ago.

At Como, Diao has scored six goals and made one assist in 14 appearances.