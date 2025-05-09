Pellegrini: Real Betis reaching ECL all about our constant ambition

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini is happy for the fans after reaching the Europa Conference League final.

Betis will meet Chelsea in the final after drawing 2-2 at Fiorentina in the second-leg of their semifinal, winning the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

Pellegrini later said: "I'm very happy. I think we deserved to reach the final. We felt a commitment to the Betis fans, to give them this joy for everything they've given us.

A great joy for his fans: "We've given the fans their first joy by qualifying for the final. Now we have to give them another joy by getting into the Champions League through LaLiga.

"We maintain a line of work based on constant ambition. After four consecutive European qualifications, we're looking for a fifth, and now we're also thinking about the Champions League and playing in a final against Chelsea."

On the 2-2 draw, Pellegrini continued: "The match was complicated. We came to decide qualification on the road. I said it a few days before, we weren't going to rely on the scoreline we won; we came to win. We scored the goals and had clear chances, and they matched our team's performance from corners."

Not losing sleep over contract talks

Pellegrini was asked about a new contract for next season.

But he insisted: "It's not a priority for me right now. The directors and my agent will see when they negotiate and whether it's extended or not. It's not something I'm losing sleep over; I'm more focused on beating Osasuna on Sunday than on whether it's extended or not."

And on facing Chelsea in the final, Pellegrini added: "We're going to play the final against a team managed by someone I really appreciate, Enzo Maresca. We're going to try to win it; if not, it would be a great achievement for a manager just starting out in his career. We're going to try because it would be a great joy for all the fans."