Adrian on his Liverpool exit: I cried, I didn't get a chance to say a proper goodbye

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has opened up on his exit in 2024 and how it hit him hard as he never got to say goodbye.

Liverpool offered a new contract to back-up goalkeeper Adrian last summer, but the veteran decided a move to Real Betis was the best option in the twilight of his career. The Spaniard spent five years as former manager Jurgen Klopp's second-choice keeper made just 26 appearances as second fiddle to first choice keeper Alisson.

In an interview with The Athletic, Adrian revealed how hard it was to move back to his homeland without a proper farewell from fans.

"I cried when I left Liverpool. I didn't get a chance to say a proper goodbye to the fans, so I had to make a video on my social media. I was at home with my family and I just broke down after," he shared with The Athletic.

"I felt sorry for my kids because they had spent all of their lives in the UK. I had five wonderful seasons there and won all the trophies, except the Champions League. One side of my heart was saying, 'Come on, I love Liverpool, I love my Scouse people'.

"It was difficult saying no to Liverpool. It's hard leaving a place where you feel loved by everyone, but this decision was about me and my family.”

Adrian has made 21 appearances for Betis this season, nearly as many as his entire Liverpool career under manager Manuel Pellegrini, his former West Ham manager. He revealed that a contract extension was on the table but he thought of his family when he made the choice to move back to Spain.

"I had a conversation with Richard Hughes, and they tried to convince me to stay, but, as I said, this was the right move for me.

"I was aware of Betis' interest before the end of the season, but it was nothing formal. This is my boyhood club. I played here from the age of 10 until I was 26. All my family support the club, and my brother is a season ticket holder.

"I enjoyed my time at Liverpool, but I couldn't turn down the opportunity to rejoin the club I love. Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in the world but this was a decision from my heart."