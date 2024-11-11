Pellegrini frustrated after Real Betis draw with Celta Vigo

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini admitted frustration after their 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo.

Marc Barta struck in injury-time to earn the point for Betis, with Pellegrini unhappy they couldn't make more of the chances created.

A Betis that doesn't give up:

"Well, I said it on Thursday and I repeat it today. I think that even though we had played, in my opinion, a very good game, we had the chances to have gone ahead. It was very important to be ahead on the scoreboard and not behind, as we were for most of the game. Because the physical wear and tear of Thursday should have been noticeable. It was better managed with an advantage. We had the 2-1, Iker had it, Fornals had it with his shot off the crossbar, Vitor Roque in another play... We had three very clear chances to have gone ahead. They got ahead in the only collective play they had, they didn't get to our area because the first goal was from a free kick. And we lost two important points. But we really value the way we got the point."

The forwards came on, but a centre-back scored:

"Well, yes, that's football. But, as I say, I was happy with the way the team performed. We dominated against a team that handles the ball very well, that creates many opportunities. Today they didn't create any for us, but, on the other hand, I also feel that we missed out on two points."

Many missed chances:

"Yes, that's right. And in the first half I also think Vitor had another one. We also had two very clear chances to score. Well, but that's part of football. Every game is different. We're going through this run of form that we've created, but we're scoring relatively little. I think that today with the two goals we could have won the game, but Celta also got in on two chances and scored two goals."

It is very difficult to beat Betis at the Villamarín:

"I have always said that we try to give our best, out of ambition, out of demand, because the group sees it that way day after day, because we have a very massive, very passionate fan base behind us, so we would have liked it very much. Just as we could have dedicated the three points the other day in a regular match, today I think it would have been great to have gone into the break practically in fifth place in the table.

"But we are fighting for European positions, we are fighting to qualify for the Conference League, which at this moment we would have qualified for, and we are still in the Copa del Rey. So we have a squad that is very committed. We have had many casualties and we have not missed them because there were others who have managed to stand up. They are always missed because they are important, like those we do not have. But the truth is that with this group you demand from them and they respond fully. And I think that in that fan base, with the exception of the other day, I think they also show it and feel it."

Lo Celso's return:

"Well, normal. Maybe at a slower pace than he normally has, but he gave us more time with the ball. These minutes are good for him too and hopefully he will be fully recovered for the return after his international break."