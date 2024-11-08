Tribal Football
Juanmi proud proving Real Betis matchwinner: For the fans
Juanmi proud proving Real Betis matchwinner: For the fansLaLiga
Real Betis striker Juanmi was delighted to prove the matchwinner against Celje.

Betis won their Europa Conference League tie on Thursday 2-1, with Juanmi scoring in injury-time.

He later said: "We came from two draws, this victory at home was fundamental. Happy for the victory, for the goal, for being able to help the team, that's what it's all about.

"I try to return the affection I've received here with hard work and goals and I hope they keep coming.

"These (goals) are the worst, when you have so much time to think, but in the last touch I saw that the goalkeeper was closing in on me and I chose to make the dive that the defender just grazed. Happy to be able to score, a striker lives off goals and it will give me confidence .

"We are at a level where we lower the intensity a little and any team can hurt you, you have to compete for every ball 100% or they will run over you. We are seeing it in every game. No rival wins easily."

