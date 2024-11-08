Pellegrini unhappy with Betis in victory over Celje

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini admits he was unhappy with their performance for victory over Celje.

Betis won their Europa Conference League tie 2-1, with Juamni scoring an injury-time winner for the hosts.

Afterwards, Pellegrini admits they were fortunate on Thursday night.

Performance?

"The most important thing is the three points. We had lost two points playing at home with Copenhagen in a similar game, with little arrival, and staying with fewer points playing two games at home would have been more difficult to qualify; this gets us into the group. A tangled game, we lacked creation, we didn't do things to hurt them in defense. The merit was not to lower your arms until the end having very little creative football."

Different faces in LaLiga and in Europe:

"The competitions are different, the rivals are different, the burden of matches is felt, there are five creation players who are not ... there are many things that the team has carried out. What the team can least be criticized for is attitude. We lacked quality and precision to harm a defense that closed well. The puff of the fans? Soccer is passionate. They want to demand more and, perhaps, that demand will become a great pressure."

Without trust:

"It is a mistake to believe that we are going to win every game for four or five goals in Conference League. We try to have a load of matches on Sunday, Thursday and Sunday constantly. I would love to play all the games with the same intensity as against Atlético or Osasuna. We always have the spirit and ambition.

"As we recover creative players, the team will be able to do more damage. I have always differentiated this competition with LaLiga, here we need points to classify. Hopefully the team will keep up with all these deficiencies that we have due to injury and stay in all three competitions when January arrives and players return."

Lack of intensity:

"I don't think it's because of the difference in competition. You can believe that Thursday takes its toll to play on Sunday and the intensity is different, but I don't think anyone feels superior to the other team. Celje or Copenhagen came to look for a result with ease and Atlético came for all three points; there we have more spaces to do damage."

Starting Mateo Flores:

"I see him well, I see him train every day and that's why we put it from the beginning. We have five fewer players in that position and we need people from the affiliate. Mateo fully complied and will have minutes as he earns it on the field."