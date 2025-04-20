Tribal Football
Pellegrini confirms new Real Betis deal for Bartra

Pellegrini confirms new Real Betis deal for Bartra
Pellegrini confirms new Real Betis deal for Bartra
Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini has announced Marc Bartra has agreed a new contract.

While there has been indication from the club, Pellegrini confirmed the agreement today.

The Catalan centre-back recently passed the 25 matches with a minimum of 45 minutes each, as stipulated in his contract, for a one-year extension. Now all that's left is for the club to make it official.

Pellegrini said, "Marc earned his renewal not only by playing the number of matches established in his contract but also on the field, which is the most important thing.

"He's a player who is coming off a fairly long injury that kept him out for a long time, but I think he's back with all the personality and quality he has as a player. I'm very happy for him that he's renewed because he's a very important player for us."

