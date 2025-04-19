Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Betis star Antony: I could've done better for Man Utd
Real Betis winger Antony concedes he has underachieved with parent club Manchester United.

Antony has produced career best form at Betis since his January arrival on-loan from United.

Discussing his time at Old Trafford, the Brazil international told ESPN Brasil: "I think that, apart from my football life, my personal life got in the way a lot, because of the things I went through, the moments I lived there.

"Like it or not, it's affected me a lot. So, of course, I know the potential I have. It's not for nothing that I went to a World Cup, it's not for nothing that I was sold to United for a lot of money, and I know my worth.

"People look at the moment, but they don't look at the bigger picture, what happens to bring things about.

"So, as I said, my feeling at United was that I had good moments, bad moments too, but of course I could have done more, I could have done better."

 

