Man Utd miss out on £480K as Antony's contract clause is dodged by Real Betis

Manchester United loanee Antony is thriving at Real Betis and now the club are set to miss out on a huge chunk of money due to the amount of games he has played.

After being considered a flop at Old Trafford, the Brazilian had hit the ground running in La Liga since joining Betis in January. Antony contributed just 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances for United but has racked up four goals and four assists during just 15 appearances for the club.

United’s transfer business has now gotten worse as, according to ABC Sevilla, United inserted a clause into the loan deal that would have forced Betis to pay the club a penalty fee of £480,000 if he didn’t play enough games. The threshold was set at just 15 games and the Red Devil’s cleary did not think he would reach that many games for the Spanish side.

Interestingly, United rejected Betis’ offer to extend Antony’s loan by a further 12 months. The owners Ineos are looking to offload the Brazilian permanently in the summer but even though the winger is loving life at Betis the side may not be able to afford him. Betis will soon engage in conversations with the English team again about extending the loan deal but United seems destined to sell,l even if it means Antony does not get his dream move.

Antony spoke recently to DAZN about how he is loving life at the club and what a great decision it was to move away from United who sit 14th in the Premier League table.

“I'm very happy here, but it's still too early to decide,” Antony explained at the start of April as he spoke about life in Spain.

And he told DAZN: “I found myself, I needed to find myself, I needed to be happy, I needed my family to be happy too.

“Every day that goes by, I see that it's the best decision I've made. I am enjoying the city, the club, every day. (Seville) reminds me a lot of things from Brazil - the sun, the food, everything. The people are also very warm. I'm very happy and that's important for us as Brazilians.”