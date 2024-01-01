Pedri on Barcelona teammate Gundogan: They want to destroy you

Pedri insists there's no issues with Barcelona teammate Ilkay Gundogan.

Pedri and Spain will face Gundogan's Germany tonight in the Euros quarterfinals.

The youngster was asked about Gundogan questioning the attitude of Barca's players during last season's collapse.

“Things are magnified on the outside," he insisted.

"They want to destroy you in any way. ‘Gundo’ is a spectacular and very sincere player. It is better to talk about things and not keep silent. When you lose you don’t have to be laughing and partying. When we lose we are pissed off and I try to look for solutions."

Pedri was also asked about facing Real Madrid's Germany defender Toni Rudiger.

He told Radio Marca: “He is a powerful and very good central defender, but you are not afraid of him. The pinching thing seemed like a lack of respect to me because it hurts and it’s annoying.”