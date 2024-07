Barcelona midfielder Gundogan: No coach knows me like Pep

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan appreciates his time at Manchester City under manager Pep Guardiola.

Gundogan is leading hosts Germany at the Euros.

He said: "I have had the great honour of working under Pep.

"None of my former coaches knows me as well as Pep. I am glad of his words, I have learned a lot under him."

Gundogan added: "To be part of this team now and to represent the German people is an honour."