Athletic Bilbao winger Williams: What I've told my agent...

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is determined not to get caught up with transfer rumours while at the Euros.

Williams is being pursued by the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea while with Spain in Germany.

But he insists: “In the end, my brother (Inaki) is a very important person for me. He has experienced a similar situation to mine. He has also had offers outside Athletic, but I said that I did not want to know anything about what comes from outside, about signings or stories.

"They know what I’m like, the personality I have; I don’t like to know because I’m easily distracted. I’d rather be focused on one thing and go for it. Because if one thing or another comes to me, in the end my head doesn’t work very well.

"My agent, my parents and my family know me perfectly and they know that I don’t want to hear anything until the European Championship is over.”