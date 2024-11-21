Pedri: Fit De Jong makes Barcelona better

Pedri insists Barcelona are a better team with Frenkie De Jong involved.

Pedri is happy his fellow midfielder is now fully fit.

Reflecting on their win at Real Madrid in October, Pedri said: "The defensive line was very good, we had it very well worked out and it was working.

"He was calm with the ball and Frenkie's entrance changed the game. He gives you a lot with the ball and I'm very happy that he's getting to his level and we're going to see the best Frenkie for sure .

"You always expect it to be a very complicated game, one that comes down to details. We didn't imagine it, despite having scored a lot of goals, because Madrid can hit you in the face."