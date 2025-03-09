Palmeiras signing Roque stuns fans after Real Betis swipe

Palmeiras signing Vitor Roque has taken a swipe at former club Real Betis.

The striker spent this season on-loan with Betis before being recalled by parent club Barcelona last week and being sold to Palmeiras.

At his presentation, Roque declared: "At Betis we were fighting to try to get into the Conference League, to qualify for Europe. At Palmeiras we are fighting to win titles. It's a very different comparison."

However, Roque moved to quickly clarify his comments.

"I thank the affection of the Barça and Betis fans. In my matches I have never lacked determination, perhaps the technical things have not gone as they should have gone, but I am calm with my work there."

After that, the president of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira, welcomed Tigrinho and sent a message to the press: "I hope that now you stop asking me to buy a striker!"