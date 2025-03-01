Palmeiras signing Roque posts farewell to Real Betis fans

Palmeiras signing Vitor Roque has posted a farewell message to Real Betis fans.

Barcelona sold Roque to Palmeiras on Friday, with the striker's loan at Betis cut short to seal the deal.

As he was packing his bags, Roque filmed a farewell message to Betis supporters ahead of his departure from Spain:

"Hello Betis fans, I want to thank you with all my heart for the support and affection from the first day.

"I came to this club with great enthusiasm and you made me feel at home from the first moment. Thank you for every applause, every shout of encouragement, you motivated me to keep working. I wish you the best always and I will always be grateful for everything I experienced at Betis .

"Thank you very much, lots of Betis and see you soon."