Palmeiras have made an offer for Real Betis striker Vitor Roque.

Roque is on-loan at Betis this season from Barcelona.

Sport says Palmeiras have now made a bid for the striker.

The Brazilian giants are offering €27m for 80% of the youngster's registrations.

For the moment, Barça and Real Betis are yet to deliver a response.

Roque has so far scored seven goals and made two assists in 27 matches during his loan spell.