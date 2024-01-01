Palmeiras defender Reis calm amid Real Madrid interest

Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis insists he's in no rush to leave for Europe.

The 18 year-old is rated the best young centre-half in South America and is on the radar of Real Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat.

Advertisement Advertisement

Indeed, Okdiario says agents acting on behalf of the player have invited Real Madrid to make an offer for the teen.

However, Reis stated on Monday that he remains committed to Palmeiras: "Our desire is always to play in Europe, but my head is 100% in Palmeiras, I don't think about anything else."

Reis' contract runs to 2028 and carries a €100m buyout clause.