DONE DEAL: Rodrigo reunited with ex-Real Madrid teammate Joselu at Al Gharafa

Rodrigo Moreno has left Al Rayyan to join Qatari rivals Al Gharafa.

The former Real Madrid and Valencia striker left Leeds United for Al Rayyan last year.

Rodrigo has now joined Al Gharafa on-loan for the season.

The move will see Rodrigo form an attack with fellow former Real Madrid striker Joselu. The pair played in the same youth teams inside La Fabrica.