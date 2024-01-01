Endrick on joining Real Madrid: It's like a video game team

Endrick says he's ready to join Real Madrid.

The departing Palmeiras starlet is set to join Real preseason, with his presentation mooted for July 26.

Endrick told L'Equipe: "Even though it was difficult at the time, my parents made sure I was happy. They fought to give me the best. Today I simply thank them for the effort they made. Thank God I kept my promise and was able to help my family, and now we eat what we want! I owe all this to the gift I received. It was God who gave me this gift his generosity.

"I have already been to Madrid twice. I discovered the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, I met Carlo Ancelotti and I saw the faces of my future teammates. I spoke with (Eduardo) Camavinga and (Aurelien) Tchouaméni, who are fantastic. Telling myself that I will train with them soon is wonderful.

"I can't wait to live in Madrid, to experience a new culture, to eat ham."

On the emotion of playing with the stars of Real Madrid, he said: "It looks like a video game team. (Kylian) Mbappé? I like his speed, his technique, his right foot when he tries to open his foot, but closes it at the last minute moment."