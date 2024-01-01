Endrick on joining Real Madrid: It's like a video game team

The departing Palmeiras starlet is set to join Real preseason, with his presentation mooted for July 26.
Endrick told L'Equipe: "Even though it was difficult at the time, my parents made sure I was happy. They fought to give me the best. Today I simply thank them for the effort they made. Thank God I kept my promise and was able to help my family, and now we eat what we want! I owe all this to the gift I received. It was God who gave me this gift his generosity.
"I have already been to Madrid twice. I discovered the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, I met Carlo Ancelotti and I saw the faces of my future teammates. I spoke with (Eduardo) Camavinga and (Aurelien) Tchouaméni, who are fantastic. Telling myself that I will train with them soon is wonderful.
"I can't wait to live in Madrid, to experience a new culture, to eat ham."
On the emotion of playing with the stars of Real Madrid, he said: "It looks like a video game team. (Kylian) Mbappé? I like his speed, his technique, his right foot when he tries to open his foot, but closes it at the last minute moment."