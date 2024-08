Paciencia released from Celta Vigo contract

Gonçalo Paciencia has been released from his contract at Celta Vigo.

The Portugal striker departs Celta with a year still to run on his deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Paciencia joined Celta in 2022 and spent last season on-loan with VfL Bochum in Germany.

He was originally signed from Eintracht Frankfurt by former Celta sports chief Luis Campos.

Celta coach Claudio Giraldez agreed to the release as Paciencia isn't in his new season plans.