DONE DEAL: Celta Vigo midfielder Dotor leaves for Real Oviedo

Celta Vigo midfielder Carlos Dotor has left for Real Oviedo.

Dotor has joined Oviedo on a season-long loan.

Last season, the midfielder made 17 appearances in LaLiga and two in the Copa del Rey.

The 23 year-old now drops into the Segunda Division to join Oviedo.

Dotor joined Celta after coming through the system at Real Madrid.