DONE DEAL: Getafe land Celta Vigo winger Perez

Getafe have signed Celta Vigo winger Carles Perez.

Perez joins Getafe on a season-long loan with an option to buy for €4m.

Getafe clinches the winger's signing after a deal in January fell through.

They announced last night: "Getafe CF and RC Celta have reached an agreement for the loan of Catalan right winger Carles Pérez, who will become a Getafe CF player for one season with an option to buy.

"Carles Pérez, 26, is an international with the Spanish U-16, U-18 and U-21 national teams, and also has a wealth of experience in professional football, having played 54 games in the Italian Serie A and 62 in the EA Sports LaLiga."