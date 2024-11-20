Osasuna winger Zaragoza fires barb at Tuchel after proving Spain matchwinner

Osasuna winger Bryan Zaragoza has taken aim at new England coach Thomas Tuchel.

Zaragoza is on-loan at Osasuna this season from Bayern Munich, where he worked with Tuchel last season.

On Monday night, Zaragoza was the matchwinner as Spain defeated Switzerland in the Nations League.

And afterwards, he fired a barb at Tuchel, stating: "Football is played with the feet and not with language.

"That's my point of view!"

Tuchel had justified the lack of minutes of the Spaniard last season due to the player's low level of English and German.

