Real Madrid are watching Kimmich situation at Bayern Munich

Real Madrid are watching Josh Kimmich's situation at Bayern Munich.

The Germany midfielder is off contract in June and talks over a new deal with Bayern involving a massive cut on his current €20m salary.

Sky Deutschland says Kimmich is reluctant to accept a major reduction on his wages, which has alerted clubs across the continent.

Among those interested are Real Madrid, who could make a January move for the midfielder.

In six weeks' time, Kimmich will be free to negotiate a pre-contract with any foreign club.

 

 

