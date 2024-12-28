Osasuna welcome Mirandes interest in Benito

Mirandes are eyeing Osasuna winger Iker Benito.

The Segunda Division promotion hopefuls are eager to add to their squad in January and Benito is a target, says AS.

Osasuna are also keen to do a deal, which would see Benito spend the second-half of the season on-loan with Mirandes.

The youngster has battled for senior minutes so far this term.

Osasuna management regard Benito highly and recently secured him to a new contract to 2027.