Osasuna welcome Mirandes interest in Benito

Carlos Volcano
Mirandes are eyeing Osasuna winger Iker Benito.

The Segunda Division promotion hopefuls are eager to add to their squad in January and Benito is a target, says AS.

Osasuna are also keen to do a deal, which would see Benito spend the second-half of the season on-loan with Mirandes.

The youngster has battled for senior minutes so far this term.

Osasuna management regard Benito highly and recently secured him to a new contract to 2027.

