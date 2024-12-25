Osasuna star Zaragoza: Broken promises at Bayern Munich

Tribal Football
Osasuna star Bryan Zaragoza admits he felt unwanted by Bayern Munich.

Zaragoza is on-loan at Osasuna this season from Bayern, where he moved a year ago from Granada.

He recalled to Revelo: “At Bayern Munich they promised me many things that didn’t happen. It was very difficult for me to adapt. It was a different country, a different language, a different food, a different league. I’m not going to adapt in a month.

“It was said that my signing was worthless for Bayern Munich. The press killed me because I supposedly didn’t know how to speak English or German. I don’t pay attention to them, I am what I am. But my parents suffered a lot.”

Zaragoza also said of Osasuna: “I like the context of Osasuna. Feeling at ease is what makes me perform. I arrive here and notice a similar connection (to Granada, his previous club). I feel very comfortable with my teammates, the coaching staff and the people of the city.”

