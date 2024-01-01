Osasuna midfielder Oroz shuts down exit talk

Aimar Oroz has confirmed he's agreed a new deal with Osasuna.

Oroz has been linked with Athletic Bilbao and Girona this summer.

But the Spain gold medallist says: “As Braulio (Osasuna sporting director) said, the renewal has been agreed and news will come out shortly.”

Osasuna president Luis Sabalza has also stated: “He has the contract and it depends on him whether he wants to sign it, whenever he wants. We don’t have any inconvenience, or any excessive haste, but we do want him to sign for his peace of mind, and for ours.

“Aimar’s contract extension is to become one of the most important players or the most important in the squad. It is for a duration of four years.”