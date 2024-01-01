DONE DEAL: Casa Pia signed Espanyol striker Svensson

Portuguese club Casa Pia have signed Max Svensson from Espanyol.

Osasuna had Svensson, 22, on-loan last season from Espanyol.

There was one match in LaLiga last season for the Swedish striker.

A little more than a month ago, Espanyol announced the 22-year-old's premature return from Osasuna.

Now Svensson is leaving the Spanish club, which is back in La Liga, permanently.

Casa Pia announced via its official channels that it has signed Svensson. Espanyol have secured a buyback clause and a resale clause.