Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Arsenal ponder meeting buyout clause for Napoli star Osimhen
Man Utd midfielder still not back in training after freak shoulder injury

DONE DEAL: Casa Pia signed Espanyol striker Svensson

DONE DEAL: Casa Pia signed Espanyol striker Svensson
DONE DEAL: Casa Pia signed Espanyol striker Svensson
DONE DEAL: Casa Pia signed Espanyol striker SvenssonLaLiga
Portuguese club Casa Pia have signed Max Svensson from Espanyol.

Osasuna had Svensson, 22, on-loan last season from Espanyol.

Advertisement
Advertisement

There was one match in LaLiga last season for the Swedish striker.

A little more than a month ago, Espanyol announced the 22-year-old's premature return from Osasuna.

Now Svensson is leaving the Spanish club, which is back in La Liga, permanently.

Casa Pia announced via its official channels that it has signed Svensson. Espanyol have secured a buyback clause and a resale clause.

Mentions
LaLigaSvensson MaxEspanyolCasa PiaOsasunaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Espanyol welcome back Svensson after Osasuna loan cut short
DONE DEAL Espanyol sign Tottenham striker Veliz
Valencia, Girona battle for wantaway Bayern Munich winger Zaragoza