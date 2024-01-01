Tribal Football
Most Read
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear Casemiro plans
Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe explains backing Ten Hag
Fiorentina coach Palladino lays out De Gea, Amrabat plans

Muniain agent: He only wants River Plate

Muniain agent: He only wants River Plate
Muniain agent: He only wants River Plate
Muniain agent: He only wants River PlateTribalfootball
The agent of Iker Muniain says his priority is to join River Plate.

Now a free agent after leaving Athletic Bilbao, the midfielder is eager to continue his career in Argentina.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Agent Omar Rodriguez said of the former Athletic captain: "He is 31 years old, he is physically very well and he wants to realizse his dream.

"He doesn't care about money or being away from his family for a while. He just wants to wear the River shirt and win the Libertadores."

River are expected to deal in Muniain after re-appointing Marcelo Gallardo as head coach last week.

Mentions
Muniain IkerRiver PlateAth BilbaoLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Muniain explains decision to leave Athletic Bilbao
Williams ends Athletic Bilbao exit claims with new number announcement
Lekue: Athletic Bilbao players confident of Nico commitment