Muniain agent: He only wants River Plate

The agent of Iker Muniain says his priority is to join River Plate.

Now a free agent after leaving Athletic Bilbao, the midfielder is eager to continue his career in Argentina.

Agent Omar Rodriguez said of the former Athletic captain: "He is 31 years old, he is physically very well and he wants to realizse his dream.

"He doesn't care about money or being away from his family for a while. He just wants to wear the River shirt and win the Libertadores."

River are expected to deal in Muniain after re-appointing Marcelo Gallardo as head coach last week.