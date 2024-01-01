Muniain agent: He only wants River Plate

The agent of Iker Muniain says his priority is to join River Plate.
Now a free agent after leaving Athletic Bilbao, the midfielder is eager to continue his career in Argentina.
Agent Omar Rodriguez said of the former Athletic captain: "He is 31 years old, he is physically very well and he wants to realizse his dream.
"He doesn't care about money or being away from his family for a while. He just wants to wear the River shirt and win the Libertadores."
River are expected to deal in Muniain after re-appointing Marcelo Gallardo as head coach last week.