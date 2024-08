DONE DEAL: Osasuna land Bayern Munich winger Zaragoza

Osasuna have clinched the signing of Bryan Zaragoza.

The winger arrives in a straight loan from Bayern Munich, with the German club's management eager for him to find regular minutes.

Zaragoza moved to Bayern in January from Granada.

The Spain attacker joins Osasuna with the expectation of being a first-choice starter.