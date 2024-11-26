Osasuna goalkeeper Fernandez signs new deal

Osasuna goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez has signed a new contract.

Fernandez has penned a new deal to 2027.

The goalkeeper therefore has extended his previous agreement by two years.

Fernandez's deal maintains a termination clause of 14 million euros.

He is in his third season at Osasuna, having joined from Levante.

