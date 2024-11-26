Osasuna goalkeeper Fernandez signs new deal
Osasuna goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez has signed a new contract.
Fernandez has penned a new deal to 2027.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The goalkeeper therefore has extended his previous agreement by two years.
Fernandez's deal maintains a termination clause of 14 million euros.
He is in his third season at Osasuna, having joined from Levante.
- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play