Osasuna coach Moreno: We must value Getafe point

Osasuna coach Vicente Moreno says they should be happy with their 1-1 draw at Getafe.

Ante Budimir struck for Osasuna to cancel out Bertug Yildirim's opener.

After last week's win against Barcelona, Moreno insisted: "We have to give it value, no team has won on this pitch yet. We came with the idea of ​​adding the three points, I think it was a good time to add them at a time when we were feeling confident.

"The first half was a very even match, the goal tipped the balance, in the second half there were fifteen minutes in which Getafe was better and, in the end, we had the feeling that we could win the match. The fairest thing is a draw, it's not what we were looking for, but everything we get goes into the bag.

"We wanted to win and be better than Getafe, but that is difficult, they are a team that concedes very few goals."

Regarding the away record of the Rojillos, he explained: "We have played four away games, we have lost two and won two, there are several teams that have not yet won away from home.

"At home we are the best team but if we want to make a leap in quality we have to be able to win away games consistently. To start with, one has in mind to win everything, but one has to keep one's feet on the ground and value the draw."